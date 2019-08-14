Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Baptist Church
1145 St. Clair Ave.
View Map
Larry Bumper


1956 - 2019
Larry Bumper Obituary
Bumper, Larry
1956 - 2019
Larry Bumper, age 63, was called home August 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents Willie and Hallie Bumper, grandsons Marshawn Williams and Kadence Bumper, sister JoAnn Bumper, nephews Leon and Blake Bumper, and nieces Erika and Ronetta Bumper. He leaves to cherish his memories, fiancee, Judy Crawford; daughters, Tiesha and Ashika Bumper and Sharrie Crawford; son, DeShanta Crawford; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Johnnie L. Bumper and John B. (Mona) Bumper; sisters, Linda Bumper and Aileen (Ron) Hairston; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going Celebration 10AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John's Baptist Church, 1145 St. Clair Ave. Family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery with military rites. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1GOD.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019
