Bumper, Larry
1956 - 2019
Larry Bumper, age 63, was called home August 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents Willie and Hallie Bumper, grandsons Marshawn Williams and Kadence Bumper, sister JoAnn Bumper, nephews Leon and Blake Bumper, and nieces Erika and Ronetta Bumper. He leaves to cherish his memories, fiancee, Judy Crawford; daughters, Tiesha and Ashika Bumper and Sharrie Crawford; son, DeShanta Crawford; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; brothers, Johnnie L. Bumper and John B. (Mona) Bumper; sisters, Linda Bumper and Aileen (Ron) Hairston; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going Celebration 10AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John's Baptist Church, 1145 St. Clair Ave. Family will receive friends 9AM until time of service. Interment Evergreen Cemetery with military rites. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH, 614-444-1GOD.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019