Caldwell, Larry
1960 - 2020
Larry Anthony Caldwell, age 60 was called home on January 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents, Grady and Addie Caldwell, brother; Ronnie Caldwell. Left to cherish his memory, sons, Anthony Caldwell, Sylvester (Robin) Watson, and James Jamison; grandchildren, Arryah Caldwwell, Jajuan Watson, and Yanya Jamison; siblings; Sandy (Ronnie) Holland, Gwen Caldwell, Greg Caldwell, Rodney Caldwell, and Sharon Weaver. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Life Celebration 12 Noon Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Family will receive friends 11AM until time of service. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020