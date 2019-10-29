|
Cepek, Larry
1941 - 2019
Larry J. Cepek, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 27 at Brookdale Westerville. He was born at St. Ann's Maternity Hospital in Columbus, OH on February 18, 1941 to Joseph and Lena Cepek. He graduated from Eastmoor High School and began his college work at Northland College in Ashland, WI; he finished at The Ohio State University with a PhD. Larry was an eighth grade teacher of science and health and taught some night classes at Ohio Dominican University for a few years. He taught one year at Capital University and then moved to ODU full time. He ended his working career, after 42 years at Ohio Dominican College, as Director of Learning and Information Services. Larry's artistic side showed in his oil and watercolor paintings as well as the landscaping he did at his home. He was a master at repairs – plumbing, electricity, construction. He was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and joined in the fellowship of volunteering by serving meals at Faith Mission. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lena Cepek, his brother Dick Cepek, his in-laws Roy and Lucille Gallman and brother-in-law John Gallman. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Margaret of 55 years; his children, David and Tanya Cepek, Greg and Tana Cepek, Susan and Adam Daniel; and seven granddaughters, Emma, Taylor, Avery, Molly, Kennedy, Jayna, and Addison. Special thanks to Brookdale Westerville and Mt. Carmel Hospice for the loving care Larry received especially John, Lauren, Kate and KaDai. Visitation will be Friday, November 8 from 12noon-3pm at Hill Funeral Home, 220 South State Street, Westerville. The funeral service will be at Grace Lutheran Church, 100 East Schrock Road, Westerville on Saturday, November 9 at 11am with visitation one hour before. Pastor Tim Loehrke officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's: OSU Foundation, #302185 in memo section. Mail to OSU Medical Center Development, 660 Ackerman Road, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218, Grace Lutheran Church, Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH 43215 or Brookdale Westerville, 6377 Cooper Road, Columbus, OH 43231.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019