Criswell, Larry
1925 - 2019
Larry Grant Criswell, age 93, of Dublin, passed away the day before his 94th birthday, Saturday, April 5, 2019. Family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Friday, April 12, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Overbrook Presbyterian Church, 4131 N. High St. Interment Union Cemetery. To view complete obituary and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019