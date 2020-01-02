|
Crow, Larry
Larry Crow, age 60, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland, Florida surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Margarette Crow, brother Jack (Anita) Crow, and sister Susie (Terry) Cutler. Larry is survived by his children, Ja-Kee (Matt) Morris, Andy (Peggy) Crow; granddaughters, Maggie Crow, Olivia Crow, Sophie Crow, and Annabelle Crow; sister, Cindy (Van) Hart; nieces, Jessica (Rob) Myers, Lisa (Joe) Gallegos, Jennifer Crow, Carrie (Darrell Jr.) Dexter; nephews, Jason Vogel, Shawn Vogel, Terry Cutler, Chad Cutler; extended family Lon and Linda Johnson, Joey and Kathy Johnson; many other family and close friends. Larry graduated from Franklin Heights high school and worked for Buckeye Electric Motors for over 30 years. He loved spending time with his family, riding motorcycles, fixing anything, fishing, and hunting especially with Andy, the girls, Lon, Joey, and Joseph Johnson. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life event held for Larry on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7pm at the BATTELLE DARBY CREEK CEDAR RIDGE LODGE, 1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway, OH, 43119.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 4, 2020