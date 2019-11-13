Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Larry E. Brady, 84, of Lockbourne, OH, passed away on Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead, OH. Larry was born on April 20, 1935 to the late Maggie (Duckworth) and Thomas Brady in Akron, WV. Larry was a graduate of Sutton High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1981 during the Vietnam War. He retired from DFAS and enjoyed traveling with his wife Barbara. Besides his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann (Sadler), sons Dan Brady and Clifford Brady and a daughter-in-law Barbara Jo Brady. Surviving are son, Jeffrey Brady of Radnor, OH; grandchildren, Kayla, Cloe, Sierra, Thompson and Maggie; great grandchildren, Mary, Owen, Kelli and Paislee; sister, Catherine (Randall) Butcher of Gassaway, WV. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 with Funeral Service at 11a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH 43103 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell. Military Service with AMVETS #2256 at Reber Hill Cemetery will follow. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
