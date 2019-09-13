Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cyrus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry E. Cyrus


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry E. Cyrus Obituary
Cyrus, Larry E.
1963 - 2019
Larry E. Cyrus, age 55, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born September 28, 1963 in Huntington, WV. Larry was an employee of Eitel's Towing and Recovery for over 30 years. His passion was deer hunting in Jackson, OH. He is survived by his wife, Anita Cyrus; daughter, Amanda (Brandon) Thompson and Jeremy Cyrus; grandchildren, Dustin Cyrus, Landon Thompson, Madalyne Cyrus, Lydia Thompson and Braxton Cyrus; brother, Jimmy Cyrus; sisters, Brenda (Dwight) House, Ellen Hamilton, Patty (Dave) Blevins. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Workman. Friends may visit Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday. Please note additional parking is available across the street at Grove City UM Church. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now