Cyrus, Larry E.
1963 - 2019
Larry E. Cyrus, age 55, of Lockbourne, Ohio, passed away September 12, 2019. He was born September 28, 1963 in Huntington, WV. Larry was an employee of Eitel's Towing and Recovery for over 30 years. His passion was deer hunting in Jackson, OH. He is survived by his wife, Anita Cyrus; daughter, Amanda (Brandon) Thompson and Jeremy Cyrus; grandchildren, Dustin Cyrus, Landon Thompson, Madalyne Cyrus, Lydia Thompson and Braxton Cyrus; brother, Jimmy Cyrus; sisters, Brenda (Dwight) House, Ellen Hamilton, Patty (Dave) Blevins. He was preceded in death by his sister Barbara Workman. Friends may visit Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday. Please note additional parking is available across the street at Grove City UM Church. Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery. Online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019