|
|
Eastep, Larry
1938 - 2019
Larry Lee Eastep, 81, died on December 28, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1938 to Virginia and Hubert Eastep in Middleport, Ohio. Larry graduated from Middleport High in 1956, where he was active in sports and later earned an associate's degree from Franklin University. He married Phyllis Gullette in 1961 and they had two children, Kipley Matthew and Lia Marie. Larry had a 40-year career at Ohio Steel Industries, where he retired as Executive Vice President. Additionally, he owned several small companies. In his spare time, he enjoyed trips and Saturday drives with Phyllis, cheering on the Buckeyes, watching Jeopardy, attending his annual alumni banquet, and talking to strangers. Larry is preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Kipley. He survived by his wife, Phyllis; daughter, Lia; brother, Frank; step-sister Sharon (Vernon) Sprouse, and cousin Harold Homer (Herk) Bartels. Friends and family may call Thursday, January 2, from 5–7 pm at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger (Hilltop Chapel), 3030 W. Broad St., where the funeral service will be held Friday, January 3 at 11:00 am with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, guest may make a contribution to Westside Freestore Ministries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019