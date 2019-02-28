|
|
Evans, Larry
Larry D. Evans, of Johnstown, OH, passed away at home on Feb. 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Mae Evans, sister Imogene (Sig) Pugerud. Survived by loving wife, Marie; children, Vickie Piper, Tina (Raymond) Swick, Larry L. (Tracie) Evans; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; special friend, Dan Smith. Larry loved antique cars and car shows. Private family service to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.dayfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019