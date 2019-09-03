Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Larry Fitzpatrick Jr.


1964 - 2019
Larry Fitzpatrick Jr. Obituary
Fitzpatrick Jr., Larry
1964 - 2019
Larry Fitzpatrick Jr., age 54, of Columbus, passed away September 3, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Ruth Fitzpatrick. Survived by sons, Justin and Nathan Fitzpatrick; father, Larry (Rosemary) Fitzpatrick; half-sister, Amanda Fitzpatrick; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Violet Township Cemetery. To sign and view Larry Jr.'s online guest book visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
