Fitzpatrick Jr., Larry
1964 - 2019
Larry Fitzpatrick Jr., age 54, of Columbus, passed away September 3, 2019. Preceded in death by mother Ruth Fitzpatrick. Survived by sons, Justin and Nathan Fitzpatrick; father, Larry (Rosemary) Fitzpatrick; half-sister, Amanda Fitzpatrick; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will receive friends Monday, September 9, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Bobby Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Violet Township Cemetery. To sign and view Larry Jr.'s online guest book visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019