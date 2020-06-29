Larry Freeman Sr.
Freeman Sr., Larry
Larry G Freeman Sr., age 76, died 5/31/2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Harry and Ethel Freeman, his brother Harry and 2 sisters Nina and Carol. Survived by his wife, Betty; and by 4 children, Robert (Laura), William (Katrina), Beth, Larry II; 11 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Naomi (John), Judy; several nieces and nephews. He served 2 years in the Army. Family and friends will be contacted for memorial services.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
