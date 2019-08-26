|
Tower, Larry G.
1956 - 2019
Larry G. Tower, 62, of Columbus, passed away Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. He was born Sept. 11, 1956 in Delaware, Ohio. Larry retired after 27 years with the Ohio Expo Commission, he especially enjoyed competition shooting and also fishing. Preceded in death by his father William. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Elva C. (Holbrook); mother, Mary Tower; son, Spencer (Sarah) Tower of Ashville; grandson, Brentley; sisters, Jenny Nocks, Vickie Tower and Terry Ann Tower, all of Columbus; also numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, Ohio 43103. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019