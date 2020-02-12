|
Grossman, Larry
Larry A. Grossman, Stone Mountain, GA, age 73, passed away on February 6 2020. Larry graduated from Pleasant View High School. He is preceded in death by parents Allen and Thelma (Creamer) Grossman and brothers Dennis Grossman and Robert Grossman. Survived by wife, Emily; children, Kate (Zack) Blanchard, and Mark Grossman; brother, Ron (Cheryl); sister, Jan (John) Stein; sisters-in-law, Janine Grossman and Ann Houte; nephews, Justin (Emily) Grossman, Joshua Grossman; great nephew, Oliver Grossman; and many caring cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, February 15 at 1 p.m. at Larry's beloved church, St. Timothy UMC, 5365 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain, GA. Memorials in Larry's name may be directed to Wholesome Wave Georgia (www.wholesomewavegeorgia.org), St. Timothy United Methodist Church, or Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University / Head and Neck Cancer. Those attending the service are invited to bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Stone Mountain Co-operative Food Pantry.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020