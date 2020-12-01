1/1
Larry Grove
1948 - 2020
Larry Anderson Grove, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020 at his home in Columbus, Ohio. Larry was born in June of 1948 to Elmer and Eleanor Grove, also of Columbus, Ohio. Larry is a graduate of North High School and a Navy veteran. He also graduated with bachelor's degree from Franklin University. He retired from the State of Ohio. Larry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rose Grove; daughters, Lisa (Cris) Randall, Lorie (Michael) Stadtmiller and Micheal (Dwayne) Evans; grandchildren, Nicholas Grove, Helen Bechtol, Rachel Bechtol, Kevin Randall, Ashley (Brendan) Johnson, Zackery Maynard, Matt (Jen) Maynard, Natasha Williamson, Marquis (Brianna) Grove and Arah (Maurice) Brewer; great-grandchildren, Eli, David, Lily-Rose, Isla, Roan, Declan, Kalylah, Mariyah, Aniyah, Chase, Michael Jr., Jaeveonna, Janiyah, Ansel, Oakley, Saba And Dakota. Due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation or funeral service at this time. A memorial will be scheduled for the spring of 2021. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
