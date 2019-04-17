|
Horsley, Larry
1950 - 2019
Larry Roger Horsley, age 69, went to be with the Lord on April 13, 2019. Roger was preceded in death by son Michael Horsley, parents Gordon and Dolly Horsley and brother Burl Horsley (Sue). Survived by son, Larry Horsley (Anita) and Michael's wife, Doris; grandchildren, Ray and Cassandra Blazer, Ryan, Aaron (Suzie), Austin, Nancy, Mylena and Gordon Horsley, Sierra Lesnick, Zachary Reed. Also, 4 great-grandchildren. Also, 5 sisters and 1 brother. The family wishes to thank Ruth Moore and Loretta Baltzer for special love and care for Roger. Friends may call at O.R. Woodyard, South High Street, Columbus from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 where the funeral will be held on Saturday at noon. Pastor Jay Justice officiating. Interment at Fernwood Cemetery. Go to ORWoodyard.com for an extended obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019