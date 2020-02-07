Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church
Pickerington, OH
Larry Hunt, 76, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 2, after a long illness. He moved to Midlothian in 2016, but lived in Columbus for most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Lois; his son, Shaun Hunt, his wife, Kimberly, grandchildren, Natalie and Brendan; and his stepson, Gary Berg and his wife, Elizabeth, and their four children. He is also survived by his brothers, Phillip Hunt, Kenneth Hunt; and his sister, Jeanette Fry. He worked for many years in the production of air conditioning units and he retired from HVAC maintenance at Capital University. He enjoyed riding and working on motorcycles, and caring for his dogs. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Presbyterian Church in Pickerington, Ohio on Saturday, February 22 at 11am.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020
