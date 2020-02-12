|
|
Johnson, Larry
1960 - 2020
Larry Johnson, 59, of Columbus, OH, passed away February 11, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1960 to the late Sanford Johnson and Linda Woodfork. He is preceded in death by his brothers Michael Johnson, Bruce Johnson, and Sanford Johnson. Surviving family includes wife, Jada Bonner Johnson; son, Lorice Johnson; sisters, Lisa (Darnell) Butler, Carla Woodard; best friend, Juan Walton; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Larry was noted as the "goofy" older brother. He always had a joke to tell whether it was funny or not. He was super talkative and friendly. His nieces and nephews will remember him always as "Uncle Biggie". He will be truly missed. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 11am-12pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - NE, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road; funeral services immediately following. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020