Jones, Larry

Larry DWayne Jones was born to Larry Jones and Deanne Eaton (Salleh) on April 10, 1983. Larry rested in the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10a.m. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kailee, grandmothers Emily J, Barbara E., uncle Darence Jones. Left to cherish his memory wife, Kanisha Jones; mother, Deanne Salleh (Eaton); father, Larry Jones; children, La'Jaedan and La'Niyah Jones; and host of siblings and family.



