Larry Jones
Jones, Larry
Larry DWayne Jones was born to Larry Jones and Deanne Eaton (Salleh) on April 10, 1983. Larry rested in the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10a.m. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kailee, grandmothers Emily J, Barbara E., uncle Darence Jones. Left to cherish his memory wife, Kanisha Jones; mother, Deanne Salleh (Eaton); father, Larry Jones; children, La'Jaedan and La'Niyah Jones; and host of siblings and family.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

July 22, 2020
Larry will be missed by many and that infectious smile that would put a smile on anyone’s face. Your are loved and missed.
Vicki Prince
Family
