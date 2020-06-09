Justice, Larry
Larry Justice, age 74, transitioned June 3, 2020. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.