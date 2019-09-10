The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry K. Gray


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Larry K. Gray Obituary
Gray, Larry K.
1942 - 2019
Larry K. Gray, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home in Powell. She was born June 13, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. Larry Kay retired from JP Morgan Chase in 2008. She will be dearly missed by her children, Catharine (Jon Schatz) Gray and Dick (Cheri) Gray; as well as her grandsons, Spencer and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Jack (Sandy) Robinson; brothers-in-law, Richard Simmers, Ron (Nancy) Gray, Chuck (Anita) Gray; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Gray. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard "Dick" Gray, parents Lawrence and Catharine Robinson, sister Marion Simmers and brother-in-law Bob Gray. She loved spending time with her family, trips to the beach, The Wilds and her local Hallmark store. She also enjoyed reading, collecting Santas and spending time with her dogs. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085, where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Pastor Tom Owens will be officiating. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Park in Reynoldsburg.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now