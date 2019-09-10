|
Gray, Larry K.
1942 - 2019
Larry K. Gray, age 77, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home in Powell. She was born June 13, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. Larry Kay retired from JP Morgan Chase in 2008. She will be dearly missed by her children, Catharine (Jon Schatz) Gray and Dick (Cheri) Gray; as well as her grandsons, Spencer and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Jack (Sandy) Robinson; brothers-in-law, Richard Simmers, Ron (Nancy) Gray, Chuck (Anita) Gray; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Gray. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard "Dick" Gray, parents Lawrence and Catharine Robinson, sister Marion Simmers and brother-in-law Bob Gray. She loved spending time with her family, trips to the beach, The Wilds and her local Hallmark store. She also enjoyed reading, collecting Santas and spending time with her dogs. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085, where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Pastor Tom Owens will be officiating. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Park in Reynoldsburg.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019