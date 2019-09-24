|
|
Kinder, Larry
Larry "Todd" Kinder, 52, of Carroll, Ohio, passed away after a long, hard fought battle with cancer on September 19, 2019. Todd was born in Bellaire, OH, the son of Harold "Babe" and Connie (Schramm) Kinder. He was an exceptional athlete, both in the All American Town and as a Kent State Golden Flashes. Todd excelled in the sports of football, basketball and baseball. Todd enjoyed being outdoors for fishing or hunting, and he was even lucky enough to call himself a member of the Neffs Rod & Gun Club. Todd was preceded in death by his grandmother Rosalie (Grammy) Schramm, his paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles. In addition to his parents, survivors include his girlfriend, Crystal Tipton; daughters, Britanie (Sean) Porter and Madison (Cody Anderson) Kinder; granddaughter, Rylie Porter; brother, Darren (Lisa) Kinder; as well as niece and nephew, Jessica and Ben Kinder respectively, and several cousins and aunts. Family and friends will be received at the Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory, 441 37th Street on Thursday, September 26 from 4-8pm for a memorial gathering. Funeral service will be held on Friday, September 27 at 11am with Pastor Jerry Garloch officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Care Fund by going to "TMCFunding.com". Share your thoughts and memories of Todd with the family at www bauknechtaltmeyer.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019