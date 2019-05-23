|
Lewis, Larry
1951 - 2019
Larry D. Lewis, age 67, of Pickerington, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 11, 1951, in Columbus, to the late William and Faye (Douglas) Lewis. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School and earned his Associates Degree in Architectural Engineering from Columbus State. He worked as a graphic designer for the City of Columbus retiring after 30 years; and then worked in the Turf Care department for Worthington Hills Country Club for 15 years. Larry was a member of Groveport Madison Christian Church. He was an SAL Officer at American Legion Post #283, where he volunteered much of his time. Larry was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan, loved all sports, including bowling, where he once bowled a 300. Most of all enjoyed time spent with his family, from coaching his children growing up in little league, to time spent with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Douglas Aaron Lewis. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeannie Lewis; daughter, Kelli (Jon) Placie; grandchildren, Marie, Cadence and Trey; siblings, Pam (Mark) Lee and Jerry (Cheri) Lewis; many extended family and friends. A memorial service, officiated by Pastor Paul Barnes, will be held at 1pm on Sunday, June 2, at Groveport Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Rd, Groveport, OH 43125. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019