Luster, Larry
1957 - 2019
Larry Luster, age 62, passed away on August 17, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Larry and Marolyn Luster. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Mark Luster, son Gary Sharp, sister-in-law Tammy Luster. He is survived by siblings, Lori (Carl) Naso, Melissa (Lee) Humphreys, and Matthew Luster; daughters, Jessica (Ron) Simcox, Jennifer (Chris) Young; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other dear friends. Friends may call at the Newcomer SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 until time of service at 7 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019