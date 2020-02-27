|
McClurg, Larry
Larry L. McClurg, age 71, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Larry was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran, retired from Roadway Express, and was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church for 39 years. Larry was a friend to many and stranger to none. Survived by a loving wife of 43 years, Pam (Clark); daughter, Jessica (Chris) Wotruba; grandchildren, Daley and Sawyer; fur baby, Maddy; brother, Joe (Jill); sister, Judy Woods; brother-in-law, Tim (Sondra) Clark; sister-in-law, Cindy Justice; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents John and Dorothy, father and mother-in law Jim and Mary Ann Clark, sister and brother-in-law Linda and Bill Reliford, brothers-in-law Jimbo and Don Clark, Jody Justice, sister-in-law Lynn Clark. Family will receive friends Monday 11am-1pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where funeral service will follow at 1pm. Burial Concord Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Don Wallick officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2020