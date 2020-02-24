|
Meyers Sr., Larry
Larry L. Meyers, Sr., age 76, died peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020. He worked for Jack L. Woods Plumbing (Parker L. Woods Plumbing) where he retired after 49 years of service. He was a life-long resident of the city of Columbus. He is preceded in death by parents Chester Meyers Sr. and Thelma Nixon Meyers and brothers Chester Meyers Jr., Jack Meyers, Dick Meyers and Lester Meyers. He is survived by children, Larry (Teri) Meyers, Ron (Maggie) Meyers from his marriage to Suzanne Meyers; sisters, Joyce Stone, Pam Meyers-Morrison; and brother, Danny Meyers; four grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Ron and Betty Tyo. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. In keeping with Larry's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020