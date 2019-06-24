|
|
Milacek, Larry
1943 - 2019
Larry L. Milacek, 76, of Columbus, passed away June 18, 2019 in hospice care at his home. Larry was born March 22, 1943 in Lynch, Nebraska to Frank and Minnie (Pahl) Milacek. He proudly served in the United States Army, drove semi-trucks and worked as a butcher until his retirement. He lived in Worthington, Ohio for the last 27 years. Larry will be deeply missed by his wife, Donna (Slivinski) of 40 years, for whom he took great care following many surgeries; children, Joseph (Emily) Milacek, Kelly Milacek; brother, Frank Milacek; along with many friends, family, and his precious cats. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Cecil Milacek. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019