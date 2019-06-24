Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Milacek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Milacek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Milacek Obituary
Milacek, Larry
1943 - 2019
Larry L. Milacek, 76, of Columbus, passed away June 18, 2019 in hospice care at his home. Larry was born March 22, 1943 in Lynch, Nebraska to Frank and Minnie (Pahl) Milacek. He proudly served in the United States Army, drove semi-trucks and worked as a butcher until his retirement. He lived in Worthington, Ohio for the last 27 years. Larry will be deeply missed by his wife, Donna (Slivinski) of 40 years, for whom he took great care following many surgeries; children, Joseph (Emily) Milacek, Kelly Milacek; brother, Frank Milacek; along with many friends, family, and his precious cats. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brother Cecil Milacek. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now