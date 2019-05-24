|
|
Moultrie, Larry
1954 - 2019
Larry J. Moultrie, age 64. Sunrise July 23, 1954 and Sunset May 22, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Friday, May 31, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The MOULTRIE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 29, 2019