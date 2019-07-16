Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Muncy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Muncy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Muncy Obituary
Muncy, Larry
Larry Muncy, age 68, passed away early morning Tuesday July 16, 2019 to be with the Lord. Born in Avondale, WV and lived in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by parents Ewing Muncy and Lillian Muncy Workman, several brothers and sisters. Survived by sisters Luetishie (James Sr.) Loomis, Amanda Ann Ferrell of Raysal, WV, Dellamae Branscome of Jolo, WV; brothers Evart Muncy of Avondale, WV and Ira Edward (Shirley) Muncy Sr. of Orient; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday 10am till 12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will follow at 12pm. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now