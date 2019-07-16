|
Muncy, Larry
Larry Muncy, age 68, passed away early morning Tuesday July 16, 2019 to be with the Lord. Born in Avondale, WV and lived in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by parents Ewing Muncy and Lillian Muncy Workman, several brothers and sisters. Survived by sisters Luetishie (James Sr.) Loomis, Amanda Ann Ferrell of Raysal, WV, Dellamae Branscome of Jolo, WV; brothers Evart Muncy of Avondale, WV and Ira Edward (Shirley) Muncy Sr. of Orient; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday 10am till 12pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., where services will follow at 12pm. Burial Green Lawn Cemetery. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019