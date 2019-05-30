Home

Larry N. Jackson

Larry N. Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Larry N.
1943 - 2019
Larry N. Jackson, born November 27, 1943, peacefully passed away at Kobacker House on May 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Clayton Jackson. He is survived by his son, Preston Jackson; and daughter, Shawn Thomas; grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Bill, Donna, Gene and Janet, and their spouses. He will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 5 PM at Mike's Grill, 724 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. All friends and family are welcome. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneral home.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019
