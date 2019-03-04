|
|
Neal, Larry
1953 - 2019
Larry Neal, unexpectedly passed from earth to heaven on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Survived by his wife, Rosemary; brothers, Samuel, Kenneth and Mike. Larry also left behind many family members and friends. He attended and actively volunteered at The Church Next Door. Larry will be missed by many. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Friday 9-10 AM, where service will follow at 10 AM. Interment Alton Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019