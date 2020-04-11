|
Salyers, Sr., Larry Neil
1950 - 2020
Larry Neil Salyers, Sr., passed from this life in the early morning of April 10, 2020, the Good Lord took Larry Neil Salyers, Sr., born on July 4, 1950, to be home with Jesus. He had been looking and wanting to go home and be with Jesus for a long time and God prepared his soul to meet him. His time of suffering is over, but he will be missed by his family and friends. All the memories of Larry will be locked in our hearts as we have peace knowing that his hurting days are over, for he has found a place of peace and rest for his soul. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Wanda Osborne; sons, Larry Salyers, Jr. and Anthony Salyers; siblings, Anna Graham, Donald Osborne, Reva Kirby, Lonnie Osborne, Gary Osborne, Judy Quillen, Debra Ledford, Darlene Cheek, Sondra Osborne, Helen Osborne, Bonnie Osborne and Sherry Osborne; grandson, Robert Surfer. Survived by his wife, Nancy Salyers; sister, Doris Kirk; daughters, April (Clarence) Alexander, Sherry Surfer; step-children, Tammy (Robert) Carreola, Billy (Jennifer) Cassady, Michael (Sherry) Cassady; grandchildren, Maranda (Jacob) Hicks, Corey Salyers, Brandon Salyers, Josh (Lynda) Salyers, John Salyers, JoAnn (Roger) Amaro, Rachelle (Cameron) Smith, Jackie "Brown Sugar" Thomas, Jacob (Nikki) Dilbeck, Katherine Alexander, Lauren Alexander, Shaquile Alexander, Anthony Salyers, Stormy Salyers, Breanna Gonzales, Ashley Gonzales, Rhea Cassady and Corey Cassady; 17 great-grandchildren; his special great-grandson, Liam; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Roy and Myrtle Morgan and Richard and Beth Farley. His family will receive friends on the evening of Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH. Please call the funeral home at 614-866-6318 to schedule an available time to visit with Larry's family in order to maintain a limited number of people during the hours of 5:00 to 8:00pm. Larry's funeral service will be held for the immediate family members only on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:00am with Deacon John Antritt officiating. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial donations to: Journey For Christ Ministries, 159 Cedar Park Blvd. SW, Etna, OH 43062. Memorial messages may be sent to Larry's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020