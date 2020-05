Nichols, Larry1943 - 2020Lawrence S. "Larry" Nichols, 77, of Columbus, passed away on May 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Janeen J. (Oyler) Nichols; son, Kenneth Ronald Nichols; and his sister Camilla Nichols Skinner. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To view Larry's complete obituary and memorial service details please go to www.schoedinger.com . In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Larry's memory are made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081.