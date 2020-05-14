Nichols, Larry
1943 - 2020
Lawrence S. "Larry" Nichols, 77, of Columbus, passed away on May 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Janeen J. (Oyler) Nichols; son, Kenneth Ronald Nichols; and his sister Camilla Nichols Skinner. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To view Larry's complete obituary and memorial service details please go to www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Larry's memory are made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081.
1943 - 2020
Lawrence S. "Larry" Nichols, 77, of Columbus, passed away on May 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Janeen J. (Oyler) Nichols; son, Kenneth Ronald Nichols; and his sister Camilla Nichols Skinner. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To view Larry's complete obituary and memorial service details please go to www.schoedinger.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in Larry's memory are made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.