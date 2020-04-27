|
Palecek, Larry
1953 - 2020
Larry James Palecek, age 66, of Columbus, Ohio, died April 24, 2020 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a brief non-COVID illness. He was born on July 23, 1953 in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, the son of Lloyd and Laverne Palecek. On August 5, 2010, he married Nancy Huber in Bradenton, Florida. Together they shared nearly 10 years. Larry is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Christopher Palecek, Kerry Hunter, Jesse (Cali) Hunter and Lonnie Hunter; grandson, Hank; mother, Laverne Palecek; brother, Ron Palecek; sisters, Carol (Lee) Gates, Sandra Palecek Boutin and Laurie Palecek Cobler (Stephen Guenther); and several loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Lloyd Palecek. Larry worked as a motorcycle mechanic at Palecek Motors in Swift Current, SK, in satellite engineering in Las Vegas and in Information Technology in Houston, TX and Columbus, OH. He last worked for The OSUWMC as a Clinical Applications Technician in Information Technology excelling at customer service and taking care of our doctors, nurses and patients daily. During his high school years, Larry enjoyed the TV Club and was President of the Ham Radio Club at Swift Current Comprehensive High School and was the only guy in the 12th grade that could grow a full beard. He loved his computers and other gadgets, enjoyed cooking, grilling and smoking meats. Earlier in his life his interests included motocross, scuba diving, satellite and microwave engineering. Larry was an electronic genius and could build anything out of any scrap or parts. He was kind, compassionate, gentle and would do anything for anyone in need. Most of all Larry loved spending time with his four children and the love of his life, Nancy. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11A.M. EDT. Please contact Larry's wife, Nancy, for further information regarding attendance or virtual attendance with ZOOM. Memorial contributions can be made to EAA Young Eagles Program at eaa.org Arrangements entrusted to Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020