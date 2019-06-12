Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church
2633 Mock Rd
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church
2633 Mock Rd.
View Map
Larry Pendergrass Obituary
Pendergrass, Larry
1955 - 2019
Larry Pendergrass, age 63. Sunrise June 18, 1955 and Sunset June 10, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church, 2633 Mock Rd. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019
