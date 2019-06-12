|
|
Pendergrass, Larry
1955 - 2019
Larry Pendergrass, age 63. Sunrise June 18, 1955 and Sunset June 10, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mt. Gerizim Baptist Church, 2633 Mock Rd. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the PENDERGRASS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019