Larry Poling
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Poling, Larry
1951 - 2020
Larry Poling, 68, of Worthington, passed away on June 16, 2020. A Memorial Service celebrating Larry's life will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 11AM at the Church of the Messiah, 51 N State St, Westerville, OH 43081. The family will receive friends from 9AM until the time of the service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view Larry's complete obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Church of the Messiah
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved