Poole, Larry
Larry William Poole, 77, of Mebane, NC, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He was a native of Franklin County, OH, retired from Kroger, a member of Hawfields Presbyterian Church, a member of the Mebane VFW #1920 and a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also an avid golfer who loved and lived for Ohio State football. He was preceded in death by his parents Kermit Jackson and Ruthella Snyder Poole, sisters Sandy Poole and Ruthann Poole. He is survived by his wife, Norma Staley Poole of the home; sons, Jeffrey Poole of Columbus, OH, Michael Poole and wife, Nicole of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Colin Poole, Jared Poole and Ethan Poole. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 12PM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hawfields Presbyterian Church by Pastor David Ealy. The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30-11:30AM Saturday before the service. There will be a lunch reception at the church following the service. Memorial donations may be made to Hawfields Presbyterian Church, 2115 NC-119, Mebane, NC 27302. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservice.net.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019