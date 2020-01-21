|
|
Pyle, Larry
Larry R. Pyle, age 77, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Doctors West Hospital. Born in Columbus to the late Ralston and Ethel Pyle, Larry was a graduate of Mifflin High School, Class of 1960. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War. After the war, Larry was employed with Conrail for 34+ years before he retired in 2003. An avid golfer, he was a member of Hickory Hills Golf Club. He also enjoyed NASCAR and attended many races. Larry was a "regular" at Tres Potrillos Restaurant where he made many friends. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother Gary Pyle and his sister Dolores Briggs. He is survived by his brother, Ernie Pyle; sister, Sharon (Roger) Hixson; nephew, Steve (Tracy) Grant; other family members, and many, many friends. Family will receive friends from 10a.m.-12p.m. THURSDAY, JANUARY 23, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where his Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 12p.m. THURSDAY. Burial will follow the service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. If they choose, friends may make memorial contributions to the , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Pyle Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020