Zingarelli, Larry R.
1946 - 2020
Larry Robert Zingarelli, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 22, 1946 to Helen Pilkington and Anthony Zingarelli. He was a graduate of Otterbein College for his undergraduate degree and obtained his juris doctor from The Ohio State University. He was a self-employed trial attorney for many years with a focus on representing employees in civil rights matters. He also was a successful realtor in Hawaii. He is survived by and was the brother of Tony Zingarelli of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He is survived by and was the father of Erin Gomez of Columbia, MD and Nick Zingarelli of St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory at https://www.tendermerciesinc.org/donate
. Funeral services are private and for immediate family only. Private Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com
