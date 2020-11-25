1/
Larry R. Zingarelli
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zingarelli, Larry R.
1946 - 2020
Larry Robert Zingarelli, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 22, 1946 to Helen Pilkington and Anthony Zingarelli. He was a graduate of Otterbein College for his undergraduate degree and obtained his juris doctor from The Ohio State University. He was a self-employed trial attorney for many years with a focus on representing employees in civil rights matters. He also was a successful realtor in Hawaii. He is survived by and was the brother of Tony Zingarelli of Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He is survived by and was the father of Erin Gomez of Columbia, MD and Nick Zingarelli of St. Louis, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory at https://www.tendermerciesinc.org/donate. Funeral services are private and for immediate family only. Private Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences at morelandfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved