Larry Riggs
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Larry R. Riggs, age 64, returned to his Father in Heaven on July 14, 2020, following a sudden illness. He was born December 10, 1955 in Ashland, KY, son of the late Ronald H. Riggs and Rose Marie Bowling (Pat). He was preceded in death of his sister Brenda Riggs and father Ronald H. Riggs. Survivors include his mother, Pat Riggs of Columbus; daughter, Mindy Sharp (Justus); sisters, Ronna Motley and Cinda Riggs; grandchildren, Kaden and Ella Sharp; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and a grandnephew. Larry was owner and operator of Galloway Builders, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and a 1972 Graduate of Westland Highschool. Larry's family would like to express their appreciation to Brian Carey for being such a good friend. Public visitation will be held from 2-8pm Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Heart & Hope by Schoedinger – Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street (Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Only 25 people will be admitted at any time.). A graveside service will be held at 10am Friday, July 24, 2020 at Alton Cemetery, 287 Alton Darby Creek Road. Visit www.heartandhope.com to share your memories of Larry.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Alton Cemetery,
