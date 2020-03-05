|
|
Roberson, Larry
1946 - 2020
Larry Roberson, age 74, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and George Daugherty. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Gabe; grandchildren, Logan, Markus (Jenn), Mackenzie, Mallory, Mason Willis; nephews, Creigh (Teresa) Mock, Brian (Tammy) Compton, Chris (Brigette) Compton, Joey (Shirlena) Compton; sister, Linda (Rob) Compton; sister-in-law, Virginia (George) Mock; the Hickey family of Chicago, IL and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and brothers of the Jackson Township and Columbus Fire Departments. Larry retired from the Jackson Township Fire Department after 26 years of service, and then went on to drive a school bus for Southwestern City Schools for more than a decade. Larry was the first Fire Fighter to have an Associate's Degree in Fire Science at Jackson Township. He was a member of the American Legion Post 164, Elks Lodge BPOE #37, and the Masonic Lodge of Grove City. Larry enjoyed sports his whole life and was a team mate of many while bowling, a USSSA Umpire, an avid card player and loved to garden. He wanted everyone to be joyful in Jesus. A visitation will be held for Larry at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4-8 pm with an Elk's service beginning at 7:30 pm. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 am with visitation from 9-10:30 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the Jackson Township Christmas Toy Drive. Special thanks to those friends who helped in Larry's final days and with these arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Larry's online guest book or to watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020