Robinson, Larry
1941 - 2019
Larry Robinson, 78, of Westerville, passed away on December 14, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1941 in Frenchburg Kentucky, to the late Walter and Edna (Lyons) Robinson. Larry was the oldest of three children growing up. He was the first boy to graduate from high school in his family and graduated from Trotwood Madison high school in 1959. Upon graduating high school Larry attended General Motors Institute, now known as Kettering University. He received a full ride scholarship where he received his degree in Industrial Engineering. This is also where he met the love of his life Susan. Following his education Larry worked for General Motors and worked in the Management Rotation program for General Electric. This was considered a very difficult program to get into. In 1969 Larry attended Wright State University where he received his MBA. Upon receiving his MBA, Larry specialized in marketing and other similar business courses and taught at Wright State and Antioch College where he was a professor for four years.
In 1977, Larry graduated from The Ohio State University with a PhD in Marketing. He would go on to teach at Georgia State University. From 1980 until 2001, Larry Worked for Nationwide, Allmerica Financial Corporation and American General. His job duties ranged from VP Marketing to President of Marketing. In 2004 Larry retired from corporate and went back to teaching.
In 2004, Larry went on to teach at numerous universities including Rice University, Tulane University, Purdue University, and ended his teaching career in the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. Over the course of his teaching career, Larry authored Healthcare Marketing Management as well as co-authored numerous articles that would go on to be published in the Harvard Business Review, Journal of Marketing Research and The Stanford Graduate School of Business. He was also considered one of the preeminent marketing pricing experts in the United States.
In his free time Larry loved to golf, going to the casino, and spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. Larry loved watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State football where he witnessed numerous bowl games and national championship game victories. Larry will be greatly missed by his wife of 55 years, Susan Robinson; children, Vince Robinson, Kristen (Joe) DelTedesco, Bart (Amanda) Robinson, and Nathan (Carrie) Robinson; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating Larry's life will be held at 5pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street. His family will receive friends from 3pm until the time of his service. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019