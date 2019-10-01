Home

O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
1934 - 2019
Larry Root Obituary
Root, Larry
1934 - 2019
Larry George Root, age 84, of Columbus, passed away September 30, 2019. He was born August 16, 1934 to the late Charles Ralph and Olive Blanche Hutchinson Root. He graduated Hamilton Township High school and retired from Omar Bakery after 41 years. He is preceded in death by son Bobby and brother Ralph. Survived by wife, Nancy; son, David (Laura) Root; daughter, Brenda Kay Pope; adopted daughters, Roberta and Nancy; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as friends and other family. Friends may call at O.R. WOODYARD CO., 1346 South High Street on Friday, October 4, from 6-8 PM. Services will be held on Saturday at 12 PM. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
