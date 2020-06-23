Larry Sanders
Larry "Lefty" Sanders, age 77, of Pataskala and formerly of Marion, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 3-6PM; Lefty would want everyone that comes to be in casual attire, preferably a Hawaiian shirt! The family understands some may wish not to come in person but express their condolences from afar during this time of social distancing. The full obituary may be viewed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
