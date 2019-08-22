Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH
Larry Allen Scott, age 74, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Larry was born June 21, 1945 to the late Robert and Evelyn (Guilford) Scott in Defiance, Ohio. He enjoyed watching Nascar and tractor pulling. Larry proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, and was past Commander of the VFW in Gustavus, Ohio. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Diane Scott; children, Brenda (Richard) Harlin, Michael (Jennifer Gleason) Scott, Cheryl Schlunt, John (Kristin) Rosan; grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Nagy, Anna, Abbygale, and Allyson Harlin, Ameya and Bradley Knox, Nicholas Gleason, David (Kahlia) Schlunt, Derek Schlunt, Stephen and Erin Rosan; great grandson, David Michael Schlunt; sister, Anita (Daniel Brown) McAdow; brother, Paul (Marcia) Scott; Larry's Honor Flight Guardian, Cheryl Hartmann-Hittinger; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Marcia Lively, brother Guilford Scott. A visitation will be held on SATURDAY, August 24, 2019, from 10-11 AM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg, where his service will immediately follow with Chaplain Carla Cherry officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's memory to the Honor Flight Columbus or to Mount Carmel Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019
