Stires, Larry
Larry Leo Stires 77, of Mount Sterling, went home to be with Lord June 27, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family after a short but difficult battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig disease. Born April 23, 1943, the son of Gerald P.E. and Lila (Barker) Stires. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patricia, whom he married July 29, 1966; daughters, Cindy Keiser, Judy Gallimore of London, Lisa Stires of Plain City, Robin (Aaron) Ridenour of Williamsport, Ohio, Karen (Rod) Buster of Valdosta, Georgia; son, David (Leslee) Cutlip of South Solon; brothers, Sam Stires of London, Fred Stires of Jeffersonville; sister, Susan (Tony) Arnold of Hampstead, Maryland; grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Riley, Kevin Stoll; Cody (Brittanie) Steele, Cole Steele, Brittany Thomas, Amber Hornbeck, Nick (Brandi) Cutlip, Peyton (Erin) Cutlip, Austin Ridenour, Kate (Catherine) Whaley, Cristy (Brandon) Kelley, Jeremy Buster, Amber (Dustin) Arnold; 18 great-grandchildren who owned his heart; 21 nephews and nieces that he loved dearly. Larry is predeceased by his parents, sister Barbara Knisley, daughters Christine Steele, Stephanie Stires, great-granddaughter Skylar Thomas. Family always came first for Larry. You knew if you had a need he would be the first there and the last to leave. If he became aware of a need he could help with he would have always done his best to take care of it and in a way that no one would have known it was him that had done it. Larry worked in construction hid whole life from the age of 16 to retiring as construction superintendent from Baker-Henning Productions, Columbus in 2003. He also supervised the Sedalia Group Home with his wife Patricia through Madison County Children's Services for many years, fostering over 130 children to whom each he gave love, care, and a piece of himself. He considered himself blessed and honored that many of these children became a permanent part of his family. Larry loved to travel and was blessed to have seen many parts of the United States and Canada. He never had any desire to travel further and as much as he enjoyed each trip, he always came away saying Pigeon Forge, Tennessee was his favorite. He felt disappointed when he could no longer make his several trips a tear to Tennessee. Larry had a deep abiding faith and loved his Lord with all his heart and served him to the best of his ability. From the time he accepted Jesus as his Savior he spent time telling people about his Savior and how much Jesus loved us each and every one. He had a testimony that would light up a room and he loved to share it praying it would bless those he shared it with. From the time he was diagnosed with ALS he set his goal to live every day he was blessed with and prepare to go home to be with his Lord. He was affiliated with the Church Of Christ In Christian Union in several locations throughout his life. He was the best man I have ever known and I was blessed to share his life for 54 years. He was loving, giving, and loyal to a fault. Heaven is brighter with his presence. He will be missed deeply. The family invites friends to call at the Rader-Lynch & Dodds Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 E. High St., London, Wednesday, from 4-7 PM., where a funeral service will be celebrated Thursday 11 AM., with the Reverend John Colburn officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. Please note that the family has asked that those who plan on attending either of the services to please wear a mask. Masks will be available at the funeral home. Social distance standards should also be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to Loving Care Hospice, 56 S. Oak St., London. Online condolences may be sent to www.rldfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.