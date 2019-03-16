The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Striblin, Larry
1941 - 2019
Larry Keith Striblin was born on July 31, 1941 and died on March 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 77 years old. He is survived by his wife Julia Striblin and many other loving relatives. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER Funeral and Cremation Services, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH, 43085. There will be a visitation on Wednesday March 20, 2019 from 10am-11am with a service at 11am at Schoedinger's followed by burial at Kingwood Memorial Park. For complete obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
