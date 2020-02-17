Home

Chafin Funeral Home - Delbarton
215 Riverside Drive
Delbarton, WV 25670
(304) 475-2071
Larry Taylor

Larry Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Larry
age 73, went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2020 at Echo Manor in Pickerington, OH. Born on September 27, 1946 in Delbarton, WV to Melvin Lee and Hazel (Mahon) Taylor. He was a veteran of the West Virginia Army National Guard. Larry was employed at Western Electric/Lucent Technologies and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Pataskala, OH. Larry enjoyed working in his garage and spending time with his family and church family. He is survived by his wife, Viola (Barron) Taylor; son and grandchildren, Scott (Wendy), Jack (age 14), Samantha (age 11) Taylor of Milford, OH; daughter and grandchild, Nickie (Paul), Chase (age 20) Parsley of Pickerington, OH; sister and nephew, Virginia (Dr. Jerry Mounts) Taylor-Mounts, Jordon Mounts (age 25) of Delbarton, WV; brothers-in-law, Robert (Margaret) Barron of Indianapolis, IN and A.C. Allen of Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Fayrene Phelps of Somerset, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and church family. Larry is preceded in death by his parents. Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Hill Rd. North, Pickerington, OH. Funeral services will be held at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, WV on Saturday and burial will be in the Mahon Family Cemetery in Belo, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's memory to the Bethel Baptist Church Special Projects or the . Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
