Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Visitation
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Prayer Service
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3730 Broadway
Grove City, OH
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery
1958 - 2019
Larry W. Polizzi Obituary
Polizzi, Larry W.
1958 - 2019
Larry W. Polizzi, age 60, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. Larry is predeceased by his parents William and Lorraine Polizzi. Larry is survived by loving wife of 16 years, Stella Polizzi; children, Robert (Tracie) Polizzi, Liliya Polizzi, Kyle Polizzi, Rennie Dountz; and foster children; grandchildren, Tyler, Colin, Danny and Paisley Polizzi; as well as many loving extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, Guardian Angel Tuition Assistance, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Friends and family may visit Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10am-12 and 6-8pm with a prayer service at 7:30pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Burial to directly follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 10, 2019
