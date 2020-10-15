Watson, Larry

1942 - 2020

Larry G. Watson, born Sept. 7, 1942 in Hillsboro, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mildred Watson. He is survived by his sister, Darlene Kendrid; wife, Judy Henry Watson; 4 children, 3 step children, 19 grandchildren, and 24 great grand children. Larry worked 31 years as a truck driver in Dayton and Columbus, Ohio. He retired and went to work "full steam ahead" for the Lord at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Grove City, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service at 3:00 pm at the Pleasant View Baptist Church 2525 Gantz Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.



